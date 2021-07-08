Caricom countries to fly national flags at half-mast to mark passing of Haiti's Moise

GUNNED DOWN: Haiti's President Jovenel Moise who was assassinated in his home on Wednesay morning. AFP PHOTO/ PIERRE MICHEL JEAN

AS Caricom leaders continue to mourn Haiti's President Jovenel Moise, they have collectively agreed to fly all national flags at half-mast for three days.

The same will be done on the day of his funeral, which has not yet been announced.

Moise was assassinated by gunmen around 1 am on Wednesday at his home. His wife Martine was shot several times and is in critical condition at a US hospital.

The act has been condemned by Caricom as well as the US and the United Nations.

Caricom leaders held an emergency meeting on Wednesday afternoon to discuss it. It was there the decision was made to fly flags at half-mast.

Arelease following the meeting said, "Heads of Government strongly condemn this abhorrent and reprehensible act that comes at a time of deep turmoil and institutional weakness in the country. They called for the perpetrators to be apprehended and brought to justice, and for law and order to prevail.

"In accordance with its values, as expressed in its Charter of Civil Society, the Caribbean Community does not settle its differences by violence which undermines democracy and the rule of law, but peacefully through dialogue and recourse to democratic institutions."

Trinidad and Tobago's Ministry of National Security issued a release on Thursday to notify the public about the national flag being flown at half-mast.

It said it was "advising all state and non-state agencies and all TT diplomatic missions abroad that the national flag of TT is to be flown at half-mast in observance of President Jovenel Moise of the Republic of Haiti."