Activist charged for insulting language, not wearing mask

In this February 5 file photo, activist David Welch is being esscorted by police officers, after a stand-off between the police and protesters gathered demanding 'juctice for Andrea Bharatt' at Knox Street, Port of Spain. Photo by Roger Jacob

A Morvant man is expected to face charges of using insulting language, resisting arrest and failing to wear a mask in public on Thursday.

A police media release on Wednesday reported that David Welch was arrested on Tuesday afternoon when police instructed him to wear his mask.

The report said police from the Port of Spain Task Force were on patrol near the Red House when they saw Welch walking on Abercromby Street.

One of the officers stopped the car and told Welch to wear his face mask, but Welch replied, "I not in no crowd, I by myself, I don't have to wear a facemask."

The officer told him he had to wear his mask once he was in public, but Welch allegedly said, "All yuh is a set a idiots."

The officer cautioned Welch, who allegedly used an obscene comment before he was arrested. Police claim Welch also tried to run away while being arrested.

Welch was taken to the Central Police Station, where he was charged and issued a face mask ticket.

Welch, who is a co-founder of the media company Trio.tt, was one of several people involved in organising a motorcade to protest against the current public health regulations .

The protest was expected to begin in Debe and end at the Red House in Port of Spain on Friday.

But on Tuesday Police Commissioner Gary Griffith issued a media release saying no permission had been given for the motorcade and reminded the organisers that public gatherings of more than five people were prohibited and would be dispersed by the police.