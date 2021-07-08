4 suspects killed, 2 held for Haitian president's assassination

CRIME SCENE: A policeman stands guard while other officers examine evidence left behind after Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his home on Wednesday morning. AFP PHOTO/ VALERIE BAERISWYL

FOUR suspects have been killed and two detained in connection with the Wednesday-morning assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise.

Moise was killed around 1 am at his home. His wife Martine was shot multiple times and is receiving medical treatment in the US.

AP has reported that Haiti's national police director Leon Charles said three officers who were being held hostage were freed.

The report quoted Charles as saying, “The pursuit of the mercenaries continues.

“Their fate is fixed: They will fall in the fighting or will be arrested.”

No details were provided about the suspects.