321 new covid19 cases, 5 deaths

Photo courtesy CDC.

The number of daily new cases on Thursday is almost double that of Wednesday’s figure of 115. The Health Ministry’s update on Thursday said 321 cases had been detected from samples taken between July 4-7. There have been an additional five deaths, bringing the death toll to 923.

The ministry said the people who died were three elderly men and one elderly woman, all with comorbidities, as well as one middle-aged male without comorbidities.

Since March 2020, there have been 34,241 cases, of which 27,013 have recovered.

There are 332 patients in hospital, two less than on Wednesday. Of these, there are 96 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 16 in the intensive care unit and 21 in the high dependency unit. There are 36 people at the Caura Hospital, 45 at the Augustus Long Hospital, eight at the St Ann’s Hospital, 42 at the Arima General Hospital, 45 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 33 at the St James Medical Complex, 22 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and five at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 116 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 29 at UWI Debe, 11 at UTT Valsayn, 21 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 26 at the Port of Spain field hospital, six at the Couva Field Hospital, 15 at the Tacarigua Facility, and eight in Tobago.

There are 248 people in state quarantine facilities, and 5,536 people in home self-isolation. There are 209 recovered community cases and 46 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

As of Thursday at 4 pm, 225,307 people had received their first vaccine dose. Of these, 90,397 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 134,710 Sinopharm, and 200 received the Pfizer vaccine.

In all 137,276 people had received their second dose.

The number of people tested in public and private facilities is 239,944. Of these tests, 101,755 were done at private facilities.