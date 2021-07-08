3 more killed, 4 more held for Haitian president's assassination

In this February 7, 2020, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview at his home in Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. - AP PHOTO

A total of seven suspects in connection with the assassination of Haiti's president Jovenel Moise have been killed and six detained.

Moise was killed around 1 am on Wednesday at his home. His wife Martine was shot multiple times and is receiving medical treatment in the US.

On Thursday morning, AP reported that Haiti's national police director Leon Charles had said three officers who were being held hostage were freed.

The report quoted Charles as saying, “The pursuit of the mercenaries continues.

“Their fate is fixed: They will fall in the fighting or will be arrested.”

No details were provided about the suspects.

But at a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Charles said they were still searching for more suspects, but seven had been killed and six held.

"Witnesses said two of the suspects were discovered hiding in bushes in Port-au-Prince on Thursday by a crowd, some of whom grabbed the men by their shirts and pants, pushing them and occasionally slapping them," an AP report said.