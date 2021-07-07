Work permit, citizenship and residency services remain suspended

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

The Ministry of National Security is advising the public that services provided by its Work Permit Secretariat and its Citizenship and Residency Unit will remain suspended.

In a statement, it said the units at Temple Court 2, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, will remain closed to the general public until July 18 as part of the government’s precautionary measures to mitigate the covid19 pandemic.

It said it will continue to address queries via email at eworkpermithelpdesk@mns.gov.tt. Those applying for a minister’s permit will now have to submit their requests via form 17A, which is accessible on the ministry’s website’ applications/work permit page at https://nationalecurity.gov.tt/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Form-17A-Application-for-a-Ministers-Permit-Work-Permit-Secretariat.pdf.

Completed forms can also be submitted to a drop box in the lobby of Temple Court 2.

The ministry said the public can continue to communicate with the Citizenship and Residency Unit for rescheduling, to make appointments, or with queries by telephone – 623-2441-5 extensions 13033 or 13044, Monday to Friday from 8 am to 2 pm or by email at sarjoonsingh@mns.gov.tt.

In-person appointments with the Trinidad and Tobago Immigration Division continue to be regulated for the same period.

General queries can be made to immigration.information@gov.tt and passport-related queries to immigration.passports@gov.tt.