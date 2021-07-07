Tracy on increased Tobago domestic abuse cases: Now not the time for silence

Secretary of Health Tracy Davidson-Celestine.

Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine says there has been an increase in reports of domestic abuse in Tobago since the start of the covid19 pandemic.

“Since 2020, the impact of covid19 on domestic violence has been on the rise in Tobago,” she told Newsday.

Davidson-Celestine said while all the data has not yet been compiled for this year, thus far, 2020 had revealed 313 more cases than 2019.

She added there had been 19 more cases in January 2021 than for the corresponding month the previous year.

“The mental impact of covid19 has pushed us in directions unexpected.”

Davidson-Celestine said through her division, help is available for both perpetrators and victims.

“It is important that all family members and loved ones recognise that help is available," she stressed.

She said although covid19 has presented “overwhelming and frustrating circumstances,” gender-based violence should not be tolerated.

Davidson-Celestine urged victims to report incidents of domestic violence.

“Now is not the time for silence.”