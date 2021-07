St Joseph man shot dead in Morvant barbershop

File photo

Police are investigating the murder of a 28-year-old man shot dead in Morvant on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Dan Adams was at a barbershop in Building A, Paradise Heights, Morvant, at around 2.20 pm when he was shot several times.

Residents called the police, who visited the scene.

Adams was from Maracas, St Joseph.

No motive was established for the killing.

More as this becomes available.