Sparrow’s Lincoln Center concert postponed

Slinger “Mighty Sparrow” Francisco’s July 6 outdoor concert at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York was postponed because of bad weather. -

It would have been Slinger “Mighty Sparrow” Francisco’s first live performance in the US since 2019.

But his concert at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts was postponed.

The concert was scheduled to be held on July 6 from 8 pm at the Restart Stage at Damrosch Park, New York.

Sparrow told Newsday in a phone interview on Wednesday that the show was postponed because of bad weather.

Pix11.com reported on Tuesday that a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for New York City, Nassau and Suffolk Counties on Long Island, as well as Westchester County and parts of New Jersey, until 7.15 pm that evening.

Asked if he had a new date for the show, Sparrow said no, but possibly sometime in the middle of the summer. Summer runs from June 1-August 31 in the US.

Sparrow will celebrate his 86th birthday on July 9. The show was set to be a pre-birthday celebration.

Asked how he plans to celebrate instead, Sparrow said, “We will have the regular private thing at home. No big celebration or anything.”