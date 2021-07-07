Sinanan: PTSC taking precautions after Carlsen Field fire

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan -

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) has taken measures to protect the remnants of derelict buses at its facility in Carlsen Field, after a fire there on March 23.

Responding to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on Wednesday, Sinanan said an initial investigation by the PTSC discovered the fire was "a result of unlawful elements gaining access to the facility and attempting to remove scrap metal."

After they were interrupted by the facility's security guards, Sinanan said, "The perpetrators started setting fire to the bus shells as an act of revenge."

He added the PTSC has taken measures to prevent a repeat of that incident. These included repositioning the bus shells in a more confined and secured formation and installing solar-powered lights and cameras-.

In response to another question from Mark. Sinanan said there was a process whereby state entities dispose of any derelict assets under their purview.

"PTSC is an active corporation and they will always have derelict vehicles."

He said derelict vehicles are normally disposed of at auction. Sinanan added that their monetary value is usually determined by that auction.