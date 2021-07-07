Signal Hill labourer charged with larceny

A Signal Hill man appeared virtually in the Scarborough Magistrates Court, Tobago, on Monday, charged with larceny.

Mikhail Roberts, 26, a labourer, of Opal Drive, is due to reappear on July 30.

It is alleged that around 7.30pm on May 1, a 74 year-old pensioner visited the First Citizens Bank ATM machine on Main Street, Scarborough and withdrew $2,480, which he placed in his trouser pocket.

While he was walking along Burnett Street, Roberts ran up to him, put his hand in his pocket and took the cash, then ran off.

The incident was reported to the CID at the Scarborough Police Station.

After investigations, Roberts was arrested and charged on July 3. PC Forbes of the CID laid the charge.