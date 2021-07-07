Robinson-Regis launches Between Us, Ladies initiative

Camille Robinson-Regis. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

“BETWEEN Us, Ladies” an initiative designed to empower young women, was launched in the Arouca/Maloney constituency on Tuesday.

Planning and Development Minister and Arouca/Maloney MP Camille Robinson-Regis, in launching the initiative, said it provides a forum for young women in her constituency to have their voices heard on matters that affect them specifically.

“Between us, Ladies is designed to encourage and empower the young ladies within the communities that make up the constituency of Arouca/Maloney to embrace all the opportunities that are available to them,” she said at the launch.

Describing it as a red-letter day for her community, Robinson-Regis said, “I am extremely pleased to launch this initiative that would not only afford me the opportunity to chat with the young ladies of the Arouca/Maloney constituency about their future, but also to share the experiences that have shaped me into the woman I am today.”

The first panel discussion is scheduled for next Monday, July 12, and Robinson-Regis will be joined by recently appointed youth senator Yokymma Bethelmy, who has worked closely with the constituency, along with other women who will share perspectives from their own journey.

“By sharing our stories via Between Us Ladies, I hope that more young women will feel emboldened to step forward and utilize the gifts with which they have been uniquely blessed as women to transform our communities.

“There is no doubt that the hands that rock the cradle rule the world, and I am confident that the women of Arouca/Maloney have all that is required to make their homes, their workplaces and their communities, beacons of hope and inspiration for others,” Robinson-Regis said.

Anyone interested in learning about this initiative can watch the live stream of the panel discussion, which begins at 8 pm, or visit the Facebook or Instagram pages of the Arouca/Maloney Constituency, or the MP’s Facebook page.