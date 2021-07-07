News
Photos of the day: July 7, 2021
Roger Jacob
2 Hrs Ago
Overnight rain forced fisherman Raymond Montano to bail water from his boat on Wednesday morning at the River of Hope in La Ruffin Village, Moruga. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.
On Wednesday Newsday reader Joshua Seechan emailed us this beautiful photo showing the clouds resting on the Carenage hilltop. -Photo by Joshua Seechan
Several Digicel customers lined the footpath without observing proper social distancing as they waited to enter the Digicel store on Independence Square in Port of Spain on Wednesday. - Photo by Sureash Cholai
Cobbler Francis Primus repairs a client's shoe on Henry Street in Port of Spain on Wednesday. - Photo by Sureash Cholai
T&TEC crew using this hydraulic Terex Auger to avoid electrocution from illegal connections while they manoeuvre this utility pole into position along the Beetham Highway near Phase Five in Beetham Gardens on Wednesday. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Illegal connections on live overhead power lines on the utility poles in Phase Five Beetham Gardens along the Beetham Highway near VMCOTT compound on Wednesday. -Photo Roger Jacob
Workmen install the metal framing for the concrete supporting structure on the floor of the Malick River at the construction site of the Maritime Roundabout to Lady Young Road project in Morvant on Wednesday. - Photo Roger Jacob
At left Naomi Stewart autographs her friend and classmate, Sherell Mitchell's shirt as they walked pass the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain after they completed their CSEC Mathematics exam on Wednesday. The girls attend the St James Secondary School. - Photo by Sureash Cholai
