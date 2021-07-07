Pharmacy Board head doubts pharmacies will buy stolen cancer drugs

Pharmacy Board president Andrew Rahaman. Photo by Sureash Cholai -

President of the Pharmacy Board Andrew Rahaman says the likelihood of pharmacies buying stolen medication is low, as most businesses would not risk their reputation by doing so.

On Monday, it was reported that a large quantity of cancer drugs was missing from a storage unit at the St James Medical Complex.

Police said the centre received a fresh batch of medication last Wednesday which was last seen by staff on Friday.

Speaking with Newsday on Wednesday, Rahaman said in his experience, pharmacies typically dealt with legitimate wholesalers to import medicine, and doubted they would buy the missing drugs.

He said while he could not give an exact value for the drugs, he knew they were very expensive and most pharmacies would not carry them for that reason.

"They are not kept in pharmacies, based on the price. Cancer medication in general is usually very expensive. I can't give a definite figure, but I remember I had to do something for someone recently and the price of two boxes came up to over $70-something thousand."

He said even wholesalers did not keep them in stock.

"If you have to order it, you have to make a 50 per cent downpayment to the wholesaler, and then they will import it for you."

Investigators said up to Wednesday they did not know the quantity of drugs missing and were still trying to determine their value.

Responding to Newsday's questions via WhatsApp, chairman of the TT Cancer Society Dr Asante Le Blanc said, "We are disappointed and saddened on the possible negative impact this may have for cancer treatment as well as other non-communicable diseases."

She said like the rest of the country, the society awaited further clarification as promised by the North West Regional Health Authority.

Newsday sent questions to the NWRHA's corporate communications unit on whether added security measures would be introduced at the centre, but did not receive any response up to press time.