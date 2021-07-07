Pan museum, '21st-century housing' planned for East Port of Spain

FILE PHOTO: A dilapidated house on Piccadilly Street, East Port of Spain. -

A NEW panyard for Desperadoes and a pan museum, along with an industrial complex, a commercial plaza, and housing developments "in keeping with the 21st century" are among grand plans announced by the Housing Development Corporation for East Port of Spain.

Piccadilly and Besson Streets could also see a "new and trending practice" in community gardens, or an agricultural hub being included in the first phase of a wider, more ambitious plan to revitalise the entire capital.

MP for Port of Spain South Keith Scotland, speaking at a semi-virtual public discussion on the plan, on Monday, described Piccadilly and Besson Streets as "two acres of prime land," which deserved and will benefit from "prime development."

Scotland urged residents to embrace the project, conceptualised by the Office of the Prime Minister in 2017 and approved by Cabinet two years later.

Acting urban planning senior manager Nigel Barrow outlined the initial plans for Piccadilly and Besson Streets and invited questions from the public.

He began by outlining the boundaries for initial redevelopment, starting from north of Laventille Road, though Piccadilly Street to St Paul Street Sporting Complex, near South Quay where there are existing residential complexes. It also covers just past the new Besson Street Police Station.

Barrow said, "Specifically, (with) the Piccadilly Street regeneration project, we would have identified an area that is the least densely populated so that we can redevelop this area with minimal to no displacement of residents."

The meeting follows a similar stakeholders' discussion involving the city corporation, Udecott, other state agencies and stakeholders, and residents and business owners of Ariapita Avenue and its environs.

The revitalisation of Ariapita Avenue and East Port of Spain is part of a wider plan to revitalise and "welcome people back to the capital," as echoed by Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez. The first phase is scheduled to begin early next year.

In terms of existing residents, Barrow said, "The question always is: do we have to move out of the city? Do we have to move out of our homes?

"And the simple answer is no. In this first phase that we are proposing, no one will have to be relocated at this point."

Barrow said HDC is proposing mixed-use development to incorporate residential, commercial, recreational and community spaces.

The communities outlined, Barrow said, are densely populated and have informal and unplanned developments, where lack of tenure is a prominent issue hindering development. Most of the buildings, commercial and residential, he noted, are about a century old, if not older, and are in dire need of renovation.

There are two gingerbread-style houses on Piccadilly Street which will be preserved.

Meanwhile, Scotland touted the housing side of the projects as "keeping with the 21st century."

He said, "By this project, this government is attempting to look after and improve the lives and living conditions of the persons who reside in East Port of Spain and the experience of those who will visit East Port of Spain, both from a micro and macro level."

The plan, Scotland said, is to create employment for residents.

"This project will go a long way to achieve this goal of the improvement and the remuneration in the lives and living conditions of the citizens and the residents of East Port of Spain. It will provide community bonding. These communities need healing. We are on the road to healing.

"Also, this project shows a concentration of resources in East Port of Spain that is critical, it is needed, and it is timely. What it also shows is that just as the government is looking after the micro needs, assuring that we provide hampers, we provide assistance for persons of East Port of Spain."

The Ministry of Planning recently issued a public notice about the project, which read, "While government-led construction projects form a large part of this venture, the private sector will be utilised as well, through public-private partnership (PPP) arrangements.

"The Planning and Development Minister (said) once the private sector is on board there will be further significant increases in employment opportunities.

"Some of the current projects responsible for most of the employment include the redevelopment of the Port of Spain General Hospital, dredging and drainage works to mitigate flooding, road construction and rehabilitation in the capital city, urban upgrading and revitalisation which involves urban housing in the city, the Emperor Valley Zoo expansion, the Street Dwellers Rehabilitation and Re-Integration Project, the upgrade of national performance centres such as Queen’s Hall and the National Academy of the Performing Arts, as well as the Heritage Library, Mille Fleurs and Trinity Cathedral."

The notice said there are other elements of the revitalisation project "at various stages of feasibility studies and requests for proposal which include an inner city transit system, City Gate development, mixed use development at the Salvatori Site on Independence Square, the Piccadilly Street Housing Development, and the potential mixed use development at the PowerGen site among others."

Some participants in Monday's discussion posed their questions online. One asked the authorities to account for the chronic issues of homelessness and unhygienic conditions in the capital.