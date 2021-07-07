New Coast Guard patrol boats arrive in Trinidad and Tobago

The Cape-Class patrol boats built in Australia for the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard. PHOTO COURTESY THE MINISTRY OF NATIONAL SECURITY -

The two Cape-Class Coast Guard vessels bought by the government, each costing US$38.6 million, have arrived in Trinidad and Tobago from Perth, Australia.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister posted a short video clip which showed the boats, the TTS Scarborough and the TTS Port of Spain, being transported on a heavy lift ship – the BBC Rushmore. The boats were built by Austal.

They left the Port of Henderson, Western Australia on June 1.

It is expected that after the boats are handed over to the coast guard, Austal officials will lead intense training in preparation for the boats to be put into service, joining the rest of the fleet patrolling the country’s marine borders.