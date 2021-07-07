Mayaro mourns ex-ace stickfighter 'Panther'

Natto Sylvester -

Former ace stickfighter Natto Sylvester died on Sunday.

Sylvester, 82, also known as Panther and Parker, died at his home at Pierreville in Mayaro. He was the father of three adult children, two in the US and one in Tobago.

The funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 11 am at the Ethiopian Orthodox Church (St Michael’s parish) in Pierreville, Mayaro, followed by a burial at the Radix public cemetery.

Speaking on behalf of the family, a relative, Matthew Pierre, referred to Sylvester as one of the best stickfighters in the country.

Pierre said Sylvester, a born warrior, was well-known in the community. He was given the nickname Panther because of his dominance as a stickfighter.

"He became an icon and a legend due to his fearless and supreme stickfighting skills," Pierre said. "Just as the dreaded panther in the forest, he would carry slow and low to the ground with his stick then, with one sudden vicious leap, he would lash out and cut his opponents at the back of their heads."

He recalled that about five years ago, doctors amputated one of Sylvester’s legs.

"He had glaucoma and diabetes. He was visually impaired. His health deteriorated, and he died in his bed," Pierre told Newsday by phone on Wednesday.

Pierre is a former national basketball player and a former councillor on the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation (MRRC).

President of the Mayaro Past Pupils Association Oliver Alexander said the community had lost one of its icons. He considered Sylvester one the greatest stickfighters he had ever seen.

Alexander recalled that Sylvester loved wearing short jeans and jerseys to displaying the tattoos on his arms and chest.

Alexander said many residents of the area have died since the pandemic started, and owing to the covid19 restrictions, none were able to have a grand send-off.

"We in this association plan to celebrate the life of all who passed away during this pandemic period once the restrictions are lifted,’ Alexander said.

MRRC’s chairman Raymond Cozier told Newsday Sylvester was one of the best stickmen Mayaro had produced.

"He was the first man to represent Mayaro in stickfighting... in the first stickfighting competition at Palms Club (San Fernando)," Cozier said. "He further went on to represent Mayaro in competition all over Trinidad like Moruga, Talparo, King's Wharf, the Linkup at Taruba Junction. He was the author of the stickfighting song We Playing with the Tide, Mayaro."

He said Sylvester was very active in the community from his childhood.

As an avid sportsman, Cozier said, Sylvester played both cricket and football – for which he had a passion – and owned Parker Rebels.

"He was a football referee after retiring from active football.

"On behalf of Mayaro residents, I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Natto 'Parker' Sylvester. May his soul rest in peace."

Sylvester is survived by his wife, Lystra, three children, grand- and great-grandchildren.