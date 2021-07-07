Man shot in crossfire between gunman, police

A 42-year-old Sea Lots man is being treated for a gunshot wound he received during a shootout between a gunman and police on Tuesday night.

Police said police and soldiers were on patrol on Production Avenue, Sea Lots, at around 10.10 pm when they saw a group of men liming in the road.

As police approached, one of the men reportedly shot at them. Police shot back and the men ran away in different directions.

Police found one man crouched between a car and a wall who said he had been shot in the buttocks.

They took him to hospital.

Investigators visited the area and found five spent shells.