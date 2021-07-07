Lyder defends Roberts' 'kangaroo court' remarks

Anil Roberts -

Opposition Senator Damian Lyder questioned the merit of a report on the conduct of fellow UNC senator Anil Roberts, saying any supposed attacks he made on Senate President Christine Kangaloo were subject to interpretation.

The report was compiled by the Privileges Committee in response to remarks made by Roberts during his Douglar Politics social media programme on February 23 and 26, when he described the Senate as a "kangaroo court" in a perceived jibe against Kangaloo.

The report called on Roberts to apologise to Kangaloo and the entire Senate at his next appearance there.

But Lyder rejected the report, saying Roberts was never questioned on the meaning of the remarks, and asserted they were open to interpretation.

Lyder noted that Roberts was an avid sports fan and suggested the reference to a kangaroo in his comments could have been about the Australian national cricket team, which at the time was involved in a tournament.

"He loves every sport. He loves cricket. He loves the West Indies and hates Australia in cricket.

"At that very time there was a tournament going on between Australia and New Zealand. Could I not interpret...'the kangaroo' as him taking a lash against Australia?

"To condemn a man for this is ridiculous and oppressive. You just simply interpreted that he linked the kangaroo to the Senate President without giving him a chance to tell you that?

"No, I want to believe it was about cricket. That's how I interpret it."

Lyder also questioned why Roberts was not allowed to be heard via a virtual meeting, saying his concerns about contracting tcovid19 from an in-person hearing were valid.

Citing the use of virtual meetings for High Court hearings and joint select committees, Lyder said such a medium was appropriate, given the seriousness of the matter.

"Even through he spoke through his lawyer, he was clear he was willing to attend and participate in these hearings of an online platform in the safety of his home.

"Mr Vice President, the messages were very clear from the government and the health regulations, which mandated that people should work from home when they can, even if you belong in an industry that is considered to be essential as we are here today."