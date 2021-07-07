Haiti's president assassinated, wife injured

HAITIAN president Jovenel Moise has been assassinated. His wife, Martine Moise was also shot and is hospitalised.

In an official statement, the country's interim Prime Minister Dr Claude Joseph said the assassination took place around 1 am on Wednesday.

He said, "A group of unidentified individuals, some of whom spoke in Spanish, attacked the private residence of the president of the Republic, thus mortally wounding the chief of state."

Joseph said he condemns the "heinous, inhuman and barbaric act," and asked the country to be calm.

He said the country's security is "under control" by the police and armed forces.

"All measures are taken to guarantee the continuity of the state and protect the nation.

"Democracy and the Republic will overcome/conquer."

Prior to this, there had been protests in the country's capital, Port-au-Prince, calling on Moise to step down as president as the Opposition said his term was supposed to end on February 7.

He dismissed those claims and said his term is set to end in 2022.

He was elected in November 2016.