Haiti's Martine Moise is alive, being treated in US

Martine Moise - Photo courtesy social media

MARTINE Moise, the wife of Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated on Wednesday, is alive.

Overseas media have reported that she is receiving treatment for gunshot wounds in the US.

Her husband was killed around 1 am at their home and she was shot multiple times. There have been several false reports that Martine had died.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Miami Herald and Local 10 News reported that Martine Moise had been flown to South Florida in Miami, in an air ambulance.

A local 10 News' report said she had gunshot wounds to her arms, thigh and abdomen.

She arrived in Florida at approximately 3.30 pm.

More on this as it becomes available.