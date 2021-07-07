Footballers, be proud of performance

Angus Eve - Vidya Thurab

THE EDITOR: Angus Eve and his playing contingent should be proud of their display against Montserrat. While Montserrat is FIFA-ranked at 183 as compared to TT’s 103, there are a few things which are not out in the open that should be mentioned.

Of the 19-man Montserrat contingent, only one was born in Montserrat, with one being born in Sweden, one in Ireland and all others being born in England. Also, they all play in the English league at some level of professionalism. This Montserrat team also drew with El Salvador in its just concluded World Cup campaign and although not qualifying was unbeaten in its group (like TT).

It also has a coach/manager of Scottish blood who played for Manchester City and is a no-nonsense man (lost his job at club level for hitting a player after a FA Cup loss).

It was also good to see two SSFL standouts from the last couple years getting a chance in the TT team to showcase their talent, more of which is needed.

It should also be noted that Jamaica is now on a recruitment drive to enlist a number of English-born players who are involved in the Premier League to help in its World Cup campaign. I am hoping we are not left behind and that we do have a plan in place to counter these measures by our regional counterparts.

LARRY SOOKLALSINGH

via e-mail