Final solution to Tobago affair

THE EDITOR: With the ongoing discussion about Tobago we should seize the opportunity for a practical final solution for the entire affair, ie, partitioning.

After the apportionment of the net realisable value of the country's assets/liabilities among the citizenry on a per capita basis there will be three separate jurisdictions: Tobago, Naparima and Trinidad whose boundary will be somewhere south of the Grand Bazaar. (Most northerners already think that Trinidad ends at Grand Bazaar anyway.)

These entities will subsequently generate their own income and implement their travel/visa requirements, etc.

It will not be a Herculean task to flesh out the details – similar circumstances exist in Haiti/Dominican Republic and Sint Maarten/Saint Martin.

We should start thinking along these lines now.

EVERARD A SHAND

San Fernando