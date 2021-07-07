Education Ministry: 4,000 devices arriving next week

Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly -

A representative from the Ministry of Education said 4,000 more devices for students are expected to arrive in TT next week.

On Monday, Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Minister of Public Administration and Digital Transformation Allyson West distributed 4,000 laptops to principals of primary and secondary schools.

These devices arrived in TT in late June. They were distributed as part of the government’s laptop distribution programme.

The ministry representative, who requested anonymity, said approximately 4,000 more devices were on their way.

Last year, the ministry implemented the Adopt-a-School Initiative, in which members of the private sector gave direct donations of over 20,000 devices to schools of their choosing to be used by students for virtual classes.

The ministry also created a means test, which was sent to teachers and principals, to determine how many students still need devices.

The representative said approximately 23,000 applications have been received so far from schools across the country and the application process is still ongoing.

The Adopt-a-School Initiative is also still accepting donations, he said.