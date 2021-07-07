Deyalsingh slams Mark's nurse/CEPEP comment

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh rejected a claim from Opposition Senator Wade Mark that nurses "are working literally like CEPEP workers."

In response to a question from Mark in the Senate on Wednesday, Deyalsingh said, "I do not agree with the characterisation, 'working like CEPEP.' All workers, whether you are a CEPEP worker or a nurse, that is honourable work

Government senators thumped their desks as Deyalsingh added, "I take great offence by the characterisation of CEPEP workers as somehow dishonourable. That is to be condemned. All workers who make an honest living, an honest day's work, are honourable."

Before comparing nurses to CEPEP workers, Mark claimed nurses were receive three-, six- and one-year contracts instead of a more permanent relationship. Deyalsingh said he was aware of that claim.

He added that he has facilitated several meetings between the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association and the regional health authorities (RHAs), to deal with various matters, including the security of tenure of nurses.

Deyalsingh said, "Over the last year a total of 106 nurses have resigned for various reasons or been reassigned."

He listed pregnancy, reassignment to other RHAs and migration as some of those reasons.

But he said between last October and May, 255 nurses were hired to fill vacancies and to provide increased nursing coverage for covid19, "So there has been an increase in nursing staff."

He said RHAs continue to create a positive environment and offer different incentives in order to retain their nurses.