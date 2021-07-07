CAL resumes flights to NY, Toronto, Caribbean islands

In this file photo a Caribbean Airlines plane takes off.

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) Cargo will resume scheduled connections between several Caribbean destinations, New York and Toronto.

In a statement, it said with Trinidad and Tobago's borders reopening on July 17 it has restored its route network.

“The leading Caribbean carrier will transport cargo in the belly hold of its Boeing 737 and ATR aircraft on select passenger routes,” it said.

“The passenger schedule will include flights between Trinidad and destinations such as New York, Toronto, Barbados, St Vincent and Grenada. Flights to Jamaica and St Lucia will operate from August 13 and 16 respectively, with other destinations added later on.”

General manager of cargo and new business Marklan Moseley said, “CAL Cargo is happy to restore connectivity to several of our pre-pandemic routes. We look forward to the resumption of a scheduled service out of our hub in Port of Spain as this is a major transit point to and from several countries.

“This creates an opportunity to further bolster the movement of goods and cargo connectivity which the region needs at this time.”

The statement said the airline continues to operate its recently expanded all-cargo schedule of 14 weekly Boeing 767 flights. This ships goods between its Miami hub and Trinidad, Kingston, Montego Bay, Guyana and Barbados.

It said CAL is experienced in moving oilfield equipment, live animals, general cargo, fresh produce, seafood and other time-sensitive commodities. In May, it introduced an optional marine insurance coverage service to further safeguard customer shipments.