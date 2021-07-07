Augustine: PDP yet to see 'restraint, prudence' from PNM

Progressive Democratic Patriots deputy leader Farley Augustine -

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy leader Farley Augustine said he was unimpressed despite assurances given by Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis that he will govern Tobago with restraint.

Dennis said owing to the unprecedented circumstances following the six-six result in the January 25 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) elections, he has instructed his Executive Council to be conservative until fresh elections are called and a clear mandate is given.

Dennis said, "We would do the needful – there would be no new projects, no major projects or anything of the sorts. I have instructed my secretaries that no proposals are to come at this point in time for any new initiatives. We would simply continue to do those things that are necessary for the administration of the island at this time and if emergencies arise, of course, we would have to treat with those in the public interest.”

But Augustine said he is yet to see the restraint promised by Dennis.

“We trust nothing the PNM proposes," he said on Tuesday.

“Early on, the holdover Chief Secretary said that they will govern with ‘prudent restraint.’ We are yet to see either the restraint or the prudence."

Augustine said the PNM is known for not keeping their promises.

"The PNM is as good as their word and unfortunately for Tobago, their word is never good, and they have a track record of breaking their promise.”

He said PDP had pushed for a power-sharing arrangement with the PNM, but negotiations broke down.

Augustine lamented that Tobago's development would suffer in the interim.

“Remember, I kept telling Tobagonians that without the legislature, development can be stalled and accountability will be absent. It is even more evident now.”

He added: “Tobago’s development has always been negatively affected by PNM leadership. Nothing new here.”