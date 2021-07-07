15 deaths, 115 new covid19 cases detected

Photo courtesy CDC.

The Health Ministry has announced an additional 15 deaths due to covid19, along with 115 cases detected from samples taken between July 3 and 6.

The death toll is now 918.

In its covid19 update on Wednesday, the ministry said the people who died were six elderly men, three elderly women, two middle-aged men, one middle-aged woman, and one young adult man, all with comorbidities, as well as two middle-aged men without comorbidities.

There are 6,244 active cases.

Since March 2020, there have been 33,920 cases of covid19, of which 26,758 have recovered.

There are 334 people in hospital, five fewer than on Tuesday. Of these, 96 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 12 in the intensive care unit and 24 in the high dependency unit. There are 39 at the Caura Hospital, 47 at the Augustus Long Hospital, seven at the St Ann’s Hospital, 49 at the Arima General Hospital, 42 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 31 at the St James Medical Complex, 21 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and two at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 119 people in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 31 at UWI Debe, ten at UTT Valsayn, 21 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 26 at the Port of Spain field hospital, seven at the Couva field hospital, none at the Port of Spain General Hospital, 16 at the Tacarigua Facility, and eight in Tobago.

There are 272 people in state quarantine facilities, and 5,676 in home self-isolation.

There were 233 and 5,666 on Tuesday respectively.

There are 193 recovered community cases and 41 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The total number of people tested to date was 238,972, of whom 101,755 were tested at private facilities.

As of Wednesday at 4 pm, 221,620 people had received their first vaccine dose. Of these, 90,392 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 131,028 Sinopharm, and 200 received the Pfizer vaccine.

In all 129,849 people had received their second dose.