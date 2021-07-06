Writers revealing their true colours

THE EDITOR: I am amazed at the number of columnists and letter writers who are tripping over themselves in highlighting real or imagined shortcomings in our country's governance.

These scribes seem to suggest that they have all the answers/solutions to fix this nation's many woes. These people write with the supreme belief that the pen is mightier than the sword and that it can inflict severe political wounds and draw political blood.

Well, in this very politically charged, social media and covid19-infected society in which we now live, that belief may be well founded.

Nevertheless, readers need to be extra cautious and diligent about accepting anything these writers pen as credible. Although some may claim to be politically neutral, they all have different agendas.

Therefore, after they have written a few columns or letters, we begin to see the true "colours" of their ink, and like a leaking ballpoint pen their articles just mess up things.

I voted PNM in the last general election and will vote the same again because, to me, there is no other party now or on the political horizon that is as serious as the PNM is at this time in governing this nation in a holistic and ethical manner.

Of course mistakes will be made and have been made and we will expect ministers and the Prime Minister to own up to them. But they are not God, who is the only perfect one and who has all the answers.

The Opposition is using its members as if it is a World Wrestling All-Stars tag team. Every week or so, a new Opposition member takes the spotlight, throwing wild accusations right, left and centre, like a drunk throwing bolo punches. There are also columnists and letter writers throwing sucker punches from just outside the ring.

One such letter writer, Anne De Silva, recently referred to a survey done on May 16 by Market Facts and Opinions. She confidently stated that this survey reported most TT nationals "would" take the covid19 vaccine and that the Government should have been quite aware of this.

Well, that survey reported just the opposite, in that covid19 vaccine hesitancy in TT was put at a whopping 65 per cent.

Life is not an exact science, neither is the governance of a nation. There are so many variables, so many competing interests, so many pitfalls, so many unnecessary obstacles, so many unforeseen circumstances and they all have a bearing on decisions made by the Government.

Armchair critics get to go to bed and come back fresh in the morning to attack. However, those in governance strive to take the nation forward, all the while guarding their backs from all those "pens" that believe themselves to be "mightier than the sword."

KEITH RUDDER

Barataria