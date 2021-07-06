WI lacking in discipline,dedication

Jason Holder, right, was the only WI cricketer to play in both the Tests and T20s against South Africa. Photo by Stephon Nicholas - Stephon Nicholas

THE EDITOR: A lot of questions are being asked about the poor performance of the West Indies teams since their recent losses in both the Test and the T20 series.

However, one cap (or blame) cannot fit both heads at this time because it was not the same Test team which lost 2-0 to South Africa as the team which lost 3-2 in the T20 version, except for all-rounder Jason Holder.

Many are blaming the batting department for not doing as well as it should have and this is understandable since T20 cricket is either putting runs on the board for the opponent to chase or chasing a target which the opponent has posted. So, T20 is basically a batsman’s cup of tea because if the opponent can make a certain total why can't the WI team make just one more run to win the match?

Upon close analysis, it can be seen that all five T20 matches were within the range of about 160-170 runs. So why couldn't the WI reach the desired target on three occasions while the Proteas did so?

It all boils down to commitment and dedication to want to win. The WI has the talent and skills to win but the needed discipline and determination to stay there and grind it out are lacking. Young talents Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran have a lot of skills but the encouragement and desire to stick to it were overcome by the swash-buckling flamboyant style to “make the audience go up in a roar” superseded all else. We have to control that if we want to win in the future.

If we look at Quinton de Cock in the third T20, when the Proteas was at risk of being bowled out for less than 100 he stuck it out and with the support of the last few batters carried the total well over 100 to create a challenging total for the South Africans. This is what we in the WI need to see more of in the future.

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas