Vaccination drive for Tobago's disabled on Friday

The Tobago Regional Health Authority will be conducting a special covid19 vaccination exercise for people with disabilities on Friday.

This will be done via walk-in from 8 am to noon at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Lowlands.

The TRHA noted that the drive is for first doses only. All are asked to bring their immunisation card.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said as of 10 pm on Monday, 9,937 people in Tobago have received at least one jab of the AstraZeneca or Sinopharm vaccines. The figure for fully vaccinated people stands at 5,951.