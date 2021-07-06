(UPDATE) Morvant woman died from gunshot wound

Shannon Whyte's mother, Veronica, tiger print shirt, is comforted by a relative outside Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

Veronica Whyte, the mother of Shannon Whyte, stands by her claim that her daughter was murdered.

The younger Whyte's body was found in a barrel filled with water at the Mon Repos, Morvant, home of a male relative last Thursday night.

An autopsy on Monday afternoon confirmed Whyte died from a gunshot wound to the head, but enquiries were continuing to determine if the wound was self-inflicted or if she was murdered.

Speaking with Newsday on Tuesday, Veronica Whyte said she was focusing on comforting her family

"Honestly, it's hard, but I have my little son to be strong for. He's 11 years old. He is doing okay, thank God."

Whyte said she was also looking after Shannon's seven-year-old daughter, who was having counselling.

"She (the daughter) is doing all right. She is receiving counselling. Up to yesterday she had a session. It's something we are trying to have for her at least once a week."

Whyte's mother said the funeral is still being arranged but hopes to have it next Monday.