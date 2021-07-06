(UPDATE) Morvant woman died from gunshot wound
Veronica Whyte, the mother of Shannon Whyte, stands by her claim that her daughter was murdered.
The younger Whyte's body was found in a barrel filled with water at the Mon Repos, Morvant, home of a male relative last Thursday night.
An autopsy on Monday afternoon confirmed Whyte died from a gunshot wound to the head, but enquiries were continuing to determine if the wound was self-inflicted or if she was murdered.
Speaking with Newsday on Tuesday, Veronica Whyte said she was focusing on comforting her family
"Honestly, it's hard, but I have my little son to be strong for. He's 11 years old. He is doing okay, thank God."
Whyte said she was also looking after Shannon's seven-year-old daughter, who was having counselling.
"She (the daughter) is doing all right. She is receiving counselling. Up to yesterday she had a session. It's something we are trying to have for her at least once a week."
Whyte's mother said the funeral is still being arranged but hopes to have it next Monday.
