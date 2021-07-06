Tropical wave brings heavy rain, thundery showers

File photo: A man holds his umbrella with a firm grip as the wind and rain blew on him while he was trying to cross at the corner of Henry street and Independence Square, Port of Spain. Photo by Vidya Thurab

Trinidad and Tobago is experiencing heavy rains and thundershowers with the passage of a tropical wave on Tuesday evening.

The TT Weather Centre reported these conditions may last for the next 24 hours as the wave began to make its way across the country from early Tuesday morning.

The Met Office has predicted a 70 per cent chance of heavy and thundery showers in several areas.

On Tuesday morning, in a weather update on social media, the Met Office predicted that showers should become lighter in the night.

Just before noon members of the public reported heavy rainfall, thunder, and some street flooding in several areas.

The Met Office said by Tuesday evening the weather should be mostly cloudy with intermittent periods of rain in broad areas.

It added, “In the event of heavy showers and or thundershowers, expect gusty winds, street and or flash flooding… Tonight would be mostly settled with a few lingering showers.”

There are currently no weather alerts, watches, or warnings in effect for TT.