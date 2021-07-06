Tobago's active covid19 cases up to 131

A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine, used to test covid19 samples.

The number of active covid19 cases in Tobago jumped to 131 on Tuesday after the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported 25 new cases.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll stands at 27.

In a statement, the division said 102 patients are in home isolation, 21 in state isolation and seven in a step-down facility. One patient is in ICU.

There are 773 recovered patients.

To date, 8224 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 931 have tested positive.

The division said a total of 9,937 people have received the first dose of the AstraZeneca or Sinopharm vaccine and 5,951 people have received their second dose.