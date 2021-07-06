Sinanan on border reopening: Airlines welcome when they're ready

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan. -

As the country prepares to reopen its borders, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan said all airlines are welcome to resume flights to the Piarco Airport when they are ready.

Newsday contacted Sinanan on Tuesday for an update on the plans leading up to the reopening of the borders, closed on March 21, 2020 to curb the spread of the covid19 pandemic

Asked when flights by carriers other than Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) will resume, he said, “We have no control of scheduling of carriers. They submit scheduling to Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of TT (AATT). How soon they will fly in and out will be up to them.

"The borders will be declared open from July 17.”

Airlines that previously flew into Piarco include JetBlue Airways, American Airlines, Air Jamaica, United Airlines, Air Canada, Surinam Airways, Copa Airlines and Westjet.

Airlines that operated to and from Tobago included British Airways, Condor, CAL and Virgin Atlantic.

But Tobago will remain closed to international flights for the time being, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young said last week.

Tobago’s Secretary for Health, Wellness and Family Services Tracy Davidson-Celestine said the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) had asked for more time. But THTA president Chris James denied his association made such a request, saying hotels on the island are ready and eager to welcome guests.

On Saturday the Prime Minister echoed Young’s statement that all international air traffic will pass through Piarco.

AATT’s communications officer Zola Joseph told Newsday, “The authority wishes to advise that following the announcement of the reopening of the borders, all airlines operating out of Piarco and ANR Robinson International Airports will be able to resume international flight operations.”

She said many international airlines are working out their schedules