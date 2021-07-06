Retired cop wants pension, gratuity payments

A RETIRED police officer has written to the Ministry of the Attorney General about his outstanding pension and gratuity.

Samuel Friday, of Fanny Village Point Fortin, retired on December 4, 2019, after 36 years.

In a pre-action protocol letter sent on Tuesday, Friday’s attorneys Prakash Ramadhar and Ted Roopnarine, said one and a half years after his retirement, he has not received his pension or gratuity from the State.

The letter said as a result, Friday has been put under severe financial strain. Already, the bank has been demanding payment of the outstanding balance on his mortgage, which he has not been able to pay since he retired, and is threatening to foreclose.

It also said in February, he sought an update from the Office of the Police Commissioner on the amount of gratuity and pension owed to him and when it would be paid.

He was told it was engaging the attention of internal auditors, but payment depended on the financial resources of the police service.

Friday was also told the office could not immediately respond to his query since the service's human resources were strained because of covid19 and the state of emergency, which exacerbated the situation, since unaffected officers were required to be out on foot patrol.

The bank, meanwhile, again threatened to take legal action against Friday, the pre-action letter said.

There was no response to another request for information from the police.

The letter said instructions have been given to start legal proceedings against the State for an order of payment of his pension and gratuity, and for the arrears incurred on his mortgage.

Friday’s attorneys also want to know when he will receive his benefits and have given the State seven days to respond.