PNM Tobago Council mourns stalwart Peterkin

Violet Peterkin

The PNM Tobago Council is mourning the passing of one of its stalwarts, Violet Peterkin.

In a statement on Tuesday, the party’s chairman Stanford Callender said Peterkin was the last of a quartet of “awesome, influential and powerful women in the PNM in the early, difficult years of the party in Tobago.”

The others were Beatrice Julian, Sheila Peters and Lydia Paul.

Callender said Peterkin was an archivist and researcher of the history, records and achievements of the PNM on the island.

He said she was a prominent and influential member of the Tobago West constituency group and Women’s League. She also once held the position of female youth officer in the constituency.

Peterkin received awards for her contributions to the party on several occasions. At the party’s annual convention at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Trinidad in 2018, she was the recipient of the party’s highest award, the Dr Eric Williams medal of merit, for long and meritorious service.