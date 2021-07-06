Playwrights Workshop to read Tactics

Daren Despot's Tactics will feature at the monthly reading of the Playwrights Workshop Trinbago. -

Tactics by Daren Despot is the feature reading of the Monthly Readers Theatre Series put on by the National Drama Association (NDATT) Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT).

The series will continue online on July 7 and the reading will take place via Zoom meeting at 7 pm.

"Tactics looks at one basketballer’s quest to woo the girl of his dreams, while the conflicting advice of his friends both help and hinder his progress," a media release said. "Tactics examines and compares the differing perspectives of the four pillars of the male psyche, and how each approaches the daunting task of falling in love."

Despot has been writing since high school, with a body of work including poetry, short stories, and long-form prose. His writing style is character-driven, and his creativity thrives mostly in the fantasy and science fiction genres, the release said.

"Despot is constantly attempting to broaden his creative horizons and provide an engaging and immersive experience for his audience. He enjoys the world-building process and how it affects the human drama and vice versa. Despot’s work can be found on Amazon, and other online bookstores, and his latest creation is aimed at the live stage," the release said.

PWT reads new stage, screen, and radio plays on the first Wednesday of every month. For more info or to submit a script for reading in the MRTS: e-mail playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com; or call/text/WhatsApp (868) 351-6293; or visit Facebook and Instagram @playwrightsworkshoptt.

Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) invite actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the general public to join in on Zoom to listen to the reading and participate in the discussion to assist the playwrights in further developing the script.

Join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85659574196

Meeting ID: 856 5957 4196.