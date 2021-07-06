News
Photos of the day: July 6, 2021
Jeff Mayers
17 Minutes Ago
Vendor Brandon Sookhoo sets out bundles of bodi for sale on a table at a stall on Southern Main Road, California, Couva on July 6. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
These vendors have no defence against the rain or from covid19 as they walk with their produce while incorrectly wearing their face masks on Library Corner, San Fernando on July 6. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
After heavy rains caused flash flooding in Barataria on July 6, residents clean debris from the road. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton
Students Kyle Celestine (from left), Darius Alexander and Dmitrius Edwards jump for joy after completing their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) English A exam at Presentation College in San Fernando on July 6. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Motorists entering and leaving Port of Spain along the Eastern Main Road on July 6 were forced to manoeuvre through flood waters – and avoid the lone pedestrian – after heavy rain caused flash flooding in several areas of the country. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton
With fallen tree branches blocking the pavement, this woman walks up the middle of Pembroke St, Port of Spain on July 6. This is the second time in a week that branches of trees in Lord Harris Square have fallen onto the street after heavy rain. - Photo by Jeff Mayers
El Dorado West Secondary School students display their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) English A exam receipts after completing the test on July 6. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton
Motorists drive through flood waters on the Audrey Jeffers Highway, Cocorite after heavy showers caused flash flooding across the country on July 6. - Photo by Jeff Mayers
Belle Eau Road, Belmont residents clear the road of debris after a heavy downpour caused flooding in parts of the country on July 6. -Photo by Jeff Mayers
Already drenched by the rain, a cyclist is doused with flood water from a passing vehicle on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook on July 6. - Photo by Iwan Choo Ying
St Francis Boys' College students give a thumbs up on Frederick St, Port of Spain after writing the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) English A exam on July 6. - Photo by Sureash Cholai
The west-bound lane of Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, was partially flooded following heavy rains on July 6, bringing traffic to a crawl. - Photo by Sureash Cholai
Fire officers assist the driver of this car which stalled at the corner of Richmond Street and Independence Square, Port of Spain on July 6. - Photo by Sureash Cholai
Fresh fish, anyone? Jason Joseph walks holding a salmon and blue wing fish in La Ruffin, Moruga on July 6. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
