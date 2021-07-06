News
Photos of the day: July 5, 2021
Jeff Mayers
4 Hrs Ago
Joel Williams removes his clothes from the dryer at DJ's Self Serve Coin Laundry Eastern Main Road, Morvant on July 5. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.
Workers load glass panels onto a truck at Caribbean Glass Specialists Limited Eastern Main Road, San Juan on July 5. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Two men and a dog float on a make-shift raft in the Cipero River, San Fernando on July 5. - Angelo Marcelle
A construction worker evenly distributes cement on a site on Sutton Street, San Fernando on July 5 as the construction sector and related businesses were allowed to reopen as the government eases restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the covid19 virus. - Angelo Marcelle
Home Solutions Limited workers mix cement at The View at Fort George construction site. The construction sector and related businesses restarted operations on July 5 as government slowly lifts the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the covid19 virus. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Moko jumbies dressed in national colours perform at the unveiling of a mural in honour of two cultural icons, Torrence Mohammed and Lodrick ‘Rollo’ Foster in Chacomia Avenue, Pleasntville, San Fernando on July 5. - AYANNA KINSALE
Susie Alexander of Chee's Laundry and Dry Cleaners operates a laundry press at their Marabella, South Trinidad location on July 5 as the government slowly lifts some of the covid19 restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus. - AYANNA KINSALE
Employees steam customers’ clothing at New Systems Laundry in Barataria on July 5. Laundromats were one of the few businesses the government allowed to reopen as they slowly lift the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the deadly covid19 virus. - Marvin Hamilton
