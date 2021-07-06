People, remember life is water

THE EDITOR: The vast majority of Trinis need to be reminded that water is life. Without water everything in your life would be at a standstill. You wouldn’t be able to cook, laundry, shower, shave, brush your teeth, flush the toilet, water your plants, bathe your dog, mix cement and sand for construction. The lists goes on and on.

So I really don’t understand why my fellow citizens are refusing to pay their “water bill” but they are promptly paying their cable bills, cellphone bills and car loans on time and, yes, playing their online games multiple times a day.

And to those who have forgotten, this most important bill isn’t just for water, it is also a sewage bill. Therefore our sole supplier of water in our taps also has to treat our sewage.

Come on, Trinis, you can do better than that.

KENNY DAVID

via e-mail