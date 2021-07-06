Motion against Speaker signals UNC's 'fightback'

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar had thrown down the gauntlet and is preparing to fight back against what she terms inequality of treatment inside and outside Parliament by the People’s National Movement (PNM) Government and its supporters.

Persad-Bissessar said it is time for her to “stop playing nice.”

Her first salvo is filing a motion of no confidence in the Speaker of the House, Brigid Anisette- George, despite knowing full well the UNC does not have sufficient numbers to carry the vote.

Nevertheless, she said this is the only weapon the UNC possesses under the standing orders to show the weakness of the Government, the erosion of the democratic process, and injustice,

Addressing the UNC’s Virtual Report on Monday night, Persad-Bissessar said, “This fight is not about UNC and Kamla. This fight is about freedom and democracy of our entire nation.

“I entreat you to stand up and fight, because one day, if we don’t, it would be too late, and you will no longer be able to enjoy the liberties you have enjoyed in our system of democracy.”

Speaking from her heart, she said, the former prime pinister explained her rationale for her action.

“In the Parliament, the Speaker shuts the Opposition down while the government side campaigns and hurls the most abusive insults at us, against all parliamentary decency.”

In response, she said, supporters tell her, “Kamla, don’t answer. Just let the vile insults that are thrown at me or the rank and file and supporters, let it pass. That I should speak only about policy and plans, stick to the facts and figures.

“I have been there, done that. But as your leader I have a responsibility to protect the UNC from the desperate attacks of the PNM.”

To supporters asking why she has has not sought legal redress to remove the Speaker, she explained that the courts have no jurisdiction over the Speaker, nor is her removal an option.

“You can only do it (remove her) with the support of the other side.

“Then people say, 'Why you let her brutalise you? Why you let her shut you down?'

"Well, we follow the parliamentary practice and procedure. And now they have really stepped over the line in managing the proceedings of the Parliament.

“We have filed a motion of no confidence in the Speaker of the House of Representatives for the manner in which she has been conducting the Parliament.”

She said Government is given a free pass to go merrily down the stream.

“But the UNC has to go upstream, constantly in battle, constantly having to fight against these fake-outrage people.”

She said it is near impossible to have the kinds of debate that obtained when the late Patrick Manning was prime minister.

“We had our conflicts, differences of opinions, but whatever Mr Manning may have been, he was a gentleman. We conducted Parliament business in a certain way which we do not see now.”

She said now it is impossible to present two opposing sides of an argument rationally and let people make their own decision in quiet, logical contemplation.

”The relentless partisanship, noise, attacks against us, and the slanted playing field make this simply not an option.”

She said some people who want to ride with the elites hurl abuse at the UNC rank and file because they feel ashamed of them.

“People can eat their fancy cheese with their party-in-power friends, I will eat my talkari and pelau with my members. I am not ashamed. I love them.

“Caste and class have been wiped out from the UNC under my leadership. Equality of opportunity is the order of the day.

“Some denigrate our MPs, councillors and activists because they came from poor backgrounds but want the bloc of UNC votes to ride in into Parliament.

“UNC supporters are bright, hardworking people. I love my UNC family. I will never be ashamed by the fake-outrage mob into silence.”