Kamla: Open up the entire economy

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE Opposition Leader is calling on the government to fully reopen the economy and put to an end to months of suffering by both businessmen and consumers.

Speaking at the UNC's Monday Night Forum virtual meeting, hours after laundromats and the construction sector went back to work, Kamla Persad-Bissessar said there was need for the country to resume its business despite the pandemic which still has the world in its grip.

“I again call on Government to open the economy. You opened up laundromats.

"So what’s the difference? You can go to a laundromat but you can’t go to buy a bake and shark? You can’t buy a doubles, you can’t buy a roti or pizza, you can’t buy a meal? What is wrong with the opening up of the food sector as a whole?

"What is wrong about opening up the creative arts sector?” she asked.

Accusing the Prime Minister of only opening up what he sees fit, she questioned the science Dr Rowley said he is using to guide his decisions.

“They are not data-driven. There is no science behind keeping some places locked down but opening up laundromats. There is no sense, in my respectful view, to the decisions being made.”

She questioned the silence of some who she said usually are quick to express outrage whenever the UNC asks questions about the continuing lockdown and suffering it causes to ordinary people.

“Why are these same people who are so passionately angry about these issues...not as angry about the fact that so many have died, so many are dying, so many have lost their businesses, so many have lost their homes?

“Did you check foreclosure from the banks? So many people cannot pay their mortgages, people are being evicted, they can’t pay rent or can’t buy food.

“Those are the real issues impacting lives.

"They take great umbrage against any UNC comments but they see nothing wrong with the gross, insulting and degrading language of the Prime Minister,” the Siparia MP said.