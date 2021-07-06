Kamla hits forklifts, J'Ouvert and Browny the dog media coverage

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar - Photo Sureash Cholai

THE Opposition Leader has taken some media houses to task for the choice of stories being covered. Speaking at the UNC's Monday Night Forum virtual meeting, Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she had issues with some media houses for carrying as legitimate, major news the incomplete responses from Government during the question periods in Parliament,but not reporting on the questions from the UNC which elicited the answers.

She used as an example the question asked of the Prime Minister as to whether or not he had received the Pfizer vaccine.

“He went off on a rant, accusing me of having covid. Instead of reporting that Keith Rowley refused to answer, some in the media were only interested in whether I had covid. They were running with the fake narrative.”

She also queried what passes for breaking news in a time of a pandemic and when the local economy is at a standstill and people are suffering.

“Guess what is really the headline news these days – forklifts, J’Ouvert (rum), Browny the dog, and the header of a UNC press release. These have become the issues, when so many are dying, so many are sick and so many are suffering.”

She said outside the Parliament, on platforms, at media briefings and elsewhere, “Rowley can say the nastiest and most vulgar things about me personally, about the UNC supporters or the party in general, and the political opportunists within and outside the UNC say nothing.

“No comment when you have a PM using almost to the point of obscene language – nobody gets outraged about that.

“In sharp contrast to this, if the UNC fights back, political opportunists, the fake outrage mob and virtue-signallers have a meltdown.

“It is very concerning, the fear and intimidation that society has bred into some of our citizens. It seems that some prefer to grovel, pretend and be bullied (in order to) move up in politics, life and society, rather than working hard and fighting for it. I pray they will grow out of it."