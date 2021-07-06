Four more deaths, 250 new covid19 cases

Photo courtesy CDC.

The country has recorded 250 new covid19 cases and four more deaths on Tuesday, taking the toll to 903 and total cases to 33,805.

Even though the recent deaths pushed the toll passed the 900 mark, Tuesday's figure is recorded as the lowest number of deaths recorded in over two months.

In its 4 pm update, the Ministry of Health said active cases have dropped to 6,378 and recoveries increased to 26,524.

There are 399 patients in the hospital receiving treatment, 123 in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged and 5,666 in home self-quarantine.

There are also 233 people in state quarantine.

A total of 238,508 samples have been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency, the Tobago Regional Health Authority, UWI and other local testing sites.

Into the fourth month of the national vaccination programme, the country has administered 220,740 first doses. Of this, 123,497 people received their second dose of a covid19 vaccine and are now fully vaccinated.