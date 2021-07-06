Ex-assemblyman's home shot at in Louis D'Or

Wendell Berkley

Investigations are ongoing into an incident in which the home of a former assemblyman was shot at over the weekend.

Police said around 8.20pm last Saturday, Wendell Berkley was standing in his yard at Windward Road, Louis D’Or, when his dogs began barking and there were several gunshots.

For safety, the 57-year-old Berkley went inside the house.

On Sunday, he realised the window of his Nissan Almera, which was parked in his yard, was shattered.

Police visited his home and found two spent shells.

Acting Sgt Robley is continuing inquiries.

Berkley is currently co-ordinator of the Rural Development Unit in the Office of the Chief Secretary, and was previously electoral representative for Goodwood/Belle Garden and THA Assistant Secretary of Community Development and Culture