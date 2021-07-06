CWI's Grave: West Indies Women’s players cleared to play after collapsing

West Indies Chadean Nation -

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has remained tight-lipped following the incident where two West Indies Women’s players collapsed during the second T20 international against Pakistan Women at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, on Friday.

Chinelle Henry and Chadean Nation both collapsed during the match, but since then CWI have not explained why the players collapsed.

On Monday, Grave told Newsday in a WhatsApp message, “Both players have been cleared by local hospital and the CWI medical team to resume training and playing.”

Details have also been lacking on the CWI media WhatsApp group created for the West Indies Women’s series.

On Friday, media officer Naasira Mohammed said, “Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation were taken to the hospital for medical attention. Will provide update when it becomes available.”

Later that day another message said, “Both Henry and Nation are conscious and stable at hospital and are being assessed.”

On Sunday, both Henry and Nation thanked everyone for their support in short videos.

On the day of the match Pakistan captain Javeria Khan said, “The thoughts and prayers of the whole Pakistan team are with Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation…such incidents are tragic and can shake whole dressing rooms. Hats off to the West Indies that they turned up and completed the match despite the grave incident.”