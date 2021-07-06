CWI lackingin diversity

Nicholas Pooran. Photo by David Reid - DAVID REID

THE EDITOR: It is somewhat ironic that South Africa, which for decades embraced the policy of apartheid, now has a fully integrated cricket team. And this has not been a recent development. In fact other major cricketing nations, including England, Australia and New Zealand, welcome and include players of other ethnicities in their teams.

The old WICB some decades ago condemned the South Africans for their discriminatory policies in sport – and in no uncertain terms. The irony of this is that the new CWI has engaged in similar-type conduct.

West Indies cricket boards past and present are almost totally lacking in diversity in their make-up, so that when teams are selected this lack of diversity is the almost expected end result. Consequently, some talented players are automatically rejected through no fault of their own.

The final irony is that when Nicholas Pooran took the expected knee last weekend against South Africa, he must have wondered what exactly was he protesting or supporting. He is yet to make his Test debut, perhaps at least two years too late. Michael Holding and Viv Richards, among others, have been calling for his inclusion, but he is being made to wait.

TONY BOODHOO

Ontario, Canada