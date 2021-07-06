CoP: PM's concern over SUV costs legitimate

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says he has noted the concerns raised by the Prime Minister with respect to the cost and type of vehicles requested by the police, and will reply to him in time.

During his address at the opening of the Carenage Police Station last Wednesday, Dr Rowley said Cabinet had advised that the purchase of new vehicles for the police should be reviewed, as there were cheaper options.

Eighty new sport utility vehicles (SUVs) at a cost of $22 million had been requested.

Speaking with Newsday on Tuesday, Griffith said he would reply to Rowley after he gathered more information.

"He has legitimate concerns," he said, "and I am doing research to provide a report accordingly."

He also noted that SUVs were used only for specific units, as they were not the only type of vehicle used by the police, with sedans being more widely used for units like the Gender-Based Violence Unit, the Victim Witness and Support Unit, Financial Investigations and the Cyber Crime Unit.

On the maintenance and upkeep of police vehicles, Griffith said he has been in contact with the ministers of Finance and National Security about the funding needed and was optimistic repairs would be completed shortly.

Citing their frequent use, Griffith said police vehicles needed to be repaired and maintained on a regular basis as they were subject to more damage than a civilian vehicle.

"The average citizen may use his vehicle for two hours for the day; a police vehicle is being used for 20 hours...So when people have their vehicles for ten years, having it reach over 200,000 kilometres, that can be done within one year on a police vehicle, and that is where it is we get the wear and tear."

When broken-down police cars are depicted, he said, "On most occasions it is not because of misuse or bad management by the police: it is based on the fact that the vehicle was used more than ten times than an average vehicle is used by a private citizen."

He said in many police departments abroad, vehicles are sold after five years of use and new vehicles bought, as it was no longer cost-effective to continue repairs.