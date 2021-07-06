Charismatic Renewal to host gospelypso competition

File photo

THE Catholic Charismatic Renewal will host a gospelypso/choir competition as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations in the archdiocese of Port of Spain.

Themed Revolution in the Holy Spirit, with a focus on Let us Rebuild, the competition is open to all prayer groups, parish communities, youth (20 years and under) and priests to celebrate through the arts.

The Catholic Charismatic Renewal said, in a media release, "This is a time of jubilee: a time to give thanks, a time to be generous to the poor, a time of inclusion and unity and a time of celebration."

The competition in each vicariate will take place August 21-22. Contestants in the gospelypso competition must have an original composition (music and lyrics), while choirs can choose from existing repertoire, or an original composition all based on the theme, the release said.

The first-place winner(s) from each vicariate will participate in the National Catholic Charismatic Renewal’s Gospelypso/Choir Champions Competition to be held later this year at a date to be announced.

Registration for the competitions closes at midnight on July 30, with limited spaces available.

For registration and more info: (https://forms.gle/1rwUCHWjrx5LNJeP7) or contact John Hudlin, competition co-ordinator, 361-1674 or email:jshudlin@gmail.com